Alleged gunman in Pearl City standoff makes first court appearance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The gunman accused of terrorizing a Pacific Palisades neighborhood last week in a 15-hour standoff with police appeared in court Monday.
Wayman Kaua, 51, is charged with attempted murder, terroristic threatening and firearms offenses in connection with the incident at a home on Apoepoe Street.
In court, a judge confirmed Kaua’s bail at $1 million.
Kaua, meanwhile, kept his head down through much of the proceeding.
Kaua has 50 prior arrests and 26 felonies. He was just released from prison in March after a similar armed standoff 21 years ago.
This story will be updated.
