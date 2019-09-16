Alleged gunman in Pearl City standoff makes first court appearance

Alleged gunman in Pearl City standoff makes first court appearance
The suspect in a 15-hour standoff in Pearl City appeared in court Monday. (Source: (Image: Hawaii News Now))
By HNN Staff | September 16, 2019 at 12:19 PM HST - Updated September 16 at 12:19 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The gunman accused of terrorizing a Pacific Palisades neighborhood last week in a 15-hour standoff with police appeared in court Monday.

Wayman Kaua, 51, is charged with attempted murder, terroristic threatening and firearms offenses in connection with the incident at a home on Apoepoe Street.

In court, a judge confirmed Kaua’s bail at $1 million.

Kaua, meanwhile, kept his head down through much of the proceeding.

Kaua has 50 prior arrests and 26 felonies. He was just released from prison in March after a similar armed standoff 21 years ago.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.