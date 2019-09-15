Wahine Volleyball Sweeps UCLA, for third tourney title

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 18 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (9-0) swept UCLA (5-3), 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 to capture the Outrigger Hotel and Resorts Volleyball Challenge Championship.
Freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig notched her second-straight double-double en route to earning the tournament’s Most Valuable Player distinction on Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The win also snapped UH’s four-match losing streak to the UCLA Bruins.
Hellvig hammered a match-high 11 kills and a team-high 12 digs to go with three blocks, two service aces, and an assist. For the three-day tournament, the rookie from Sweden amassed 37 kills, 38 digs and 13 blocks.
Brooke Van Sickle tallied eight kills and three blocks and was just two kills shy of a double-double as she tallied 10 digs in the match with a service ace. She hit .318 on the night with just one error in 22 attacks. The senior setting duo of
The Rainbow Wahine will next hit the road for their first preseason road-trip against a pair of ranked opponents—No. 21 Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 21 and No. 5 Baylor on Sunday, Sept. 22.
