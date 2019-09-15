Prep Football Saturday night scoreboard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday night wrapped up week seven of the Hawai’i High School prep football season.
The weekend was highlighted by a triple header slate of games at Aloha Stadium.
St, Louis remained undefeated with a shutout against the Kahuku Red Raiders, here’s a look at how prep teams around the state fared in week seven.
#1 Saint Louis (5-0-0) 28
# 4 Kahuku 0
The game was called at halftime due to safety concerns due to lightning.
Pearl City (2-4-0) 34
Nanakuli (3-3-0) 35
#2 Mililani (6-0-0) 34
#6 Kamehameha (1-4-0) 0
#3 Punahou (6-0-0) 42
Waianae (1-4-0) 0
#7 Hilo (5-0-0) 66
Honoka’a (1-4-0)
Kalani (1-4-0) 36
Mckinley (1-5-0) 14
Waialua (3-3-0) 49
Kalaheo (0-6-0) 36
KS-Hawai’i (4-2-0) 34
Hawai’i Prep (3-1-0) 12
