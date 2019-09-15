Prep Football Saturday night scoreboard

Prep Football Saturday night scoreboard
Punahou running back Vincent Terrell eludes Waianae defender (Source: ScoringLive)
By Kainoa Carlson | September 15, 2019 at 12:19 AM HST - Updated September 15 at 12:19 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday night wrapped up week seven of the Hawai’i High School prep football season.

The weekend was highlighted by a triple header slate of games at Aloha Stadium.

St, Louis remained undefeated with a shutout against the Kahuku Red Raiders, here’s a look at how prep teams around the state fared in week seven.

#1 Saint Louis (5-0-0) 28

# 4 Kahuku 0

The game was called at halftime due to safety concerns due to lightning.

Pearl City (2-4-0) 34

Nanakuli (3-3-0) 35

#2 Mililani (6-0-0) 34

#6 Kamehameha (1-4-0) 0

#3 Punahou (6-0-0) 42

Waianae (1-4-0) 0

#7 Hilo (5-0-0) 66

Honoka’a (1-4-0)

Kalani (1-4-0) 36

Mckinley (1-5-0) 14

Waialua (3-3-0) 49

Kalaheo (0-6-0) 36

KS-Hawai’i (4-2-0) 34

Hawai’i Prep (3-1-0) 12

