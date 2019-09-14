Pac-12 power Washington floods Rainbow Warriors in 52-20 drubbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors, it appears, will not play in the 2020 Rose Bowl after all.
After opening the 2019 football season with thrilling victories over Pac-12 opponents Arizona and Oregon State ― leading Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich to playfully send out the bowl game’s logo on social media ― the University of Hawaii fell to Washington on Saturday, 52-20, for their first loss of the year.
Unlike the Wildcats and Beavers, the 23rd-ranked Huskies were popular preseason picks to compete for a conference championship, and it took the home team just three plays to demonstrate why.
After two quick completions, Washington quarterback Jacob Eason found tight end Hunter Bryant ― an alumnus of the Polynesian Bowl, the high school all-star game played annually at Aloha Stadium ― for a 47-yard touchdownto put the Huskies ahead in a hurry.
And in a stadium known for propensity to see precipitation, Washington didn’t wait long to rain on Cole McDonald’s afternoon.
Hawaii’s starting quarterback was intercepted on the team’s second play of the game ― his sixth interception of the season ― and the Huskies scored five plays later, on a 22-yard touchdown run by Sean McGrew.
Five ended up being the number of first half touchdown drives put together by the home team, and the Huskies lept to a 38-7 lead at halftime.
Hawaii’s only touchdown of the first half came at the end of a 9-play, 82-yard scoring drive that was punctuated with an 8-yard rushing score by running back Miles Reed.
For a while, the drive appeared to get the Rainbow Warriors some momentum. They began the third quarter with a pair of 14-play drives ― one for 93 yards, the other for 53 yards ― that both resulted in touchdowns.
But with the score narrowed to 38-20, the Huskies tightened their belts and methodically marched down the field, scoring a touchdown on a Richard Newton run that extended their lead to 15 points.
Washington snuffed out any remaining chance of a Hawaii comeback by intercepting McDonald on Hawaii’s first possession of the fourth quarter ― McDonald’s third pick of the game ― and converting the opportunity into another touchdown that set the score at 52-20.
The Rainbow Warriors return to Halawa next Saturday for homecoming against FCS foe Central Arkansas.
