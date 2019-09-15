Man behind hours-long standoff in Pacific Palisades remains in custody

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Police say the man arrested after a long and tense standoff in Pacific Palisades remains in custody.
The suspect, 51-year-old Wayman Kaleo Kaua, fired several shots throughout the day Thursday during a roughly 15-hour standoff with law enforcement.
At last check Saturday, he was awaiting charges to be filed.
The standoff began Thursday morning when he apparently barricaded himself inside a home.
Police say they used what they call “less than lethal gas” to force him out.
The standoff and use of firearms prompted an evacuation of nearby residents who were kept away from their homes for hours.
Kaua has 50 prior arrests ― 26 of which are felonies.
