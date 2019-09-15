Gabriel leads #17 UCF over Stanford 45-27

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mililani native and UCF true freshman Dillon Gabriel starred for the No. 17 Knights, leading the team to a 45-27 win over Stanford Saturday at Spectrum Stadium.
Gabriel, was surgical completing 22 of his 30 passing attempts for four touchdowns wile also strengthening his campaign for the starting quarterback job.
It was the second consecutive week Gabriel started at quarterback after leading the offense last week against FAU.
Next up for Gabriel and the #17 UCF Knights will be a road test against Pittsburgh on Sept. 21.
