FBI investigating online threat of a mass shooting at State Capitol

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI is investigating a threat that was made in a Facebook comment which appears to be a threat for a mass shooting at the Hawaii State Capitol.
The threat was made during a livestream of Gov. David Ige’s press conference Friday on Hawaii News Now’s Facebook page .
Ige, state Attorney General Clare Connors and other state officials were discussing threats that were made after the state dismantled an unpermitted structure on Mauna Kea.
“There was a Facebook post that mentioned that there’s going to be a mass shooting at the State Capitol this weekend, and referenced ‘Is anybody with me?,’ something to that effect," said FBI Special Agent Jason White, who added that the agency was notified Friday night.
The post itself said: “Mass shooting in the hawaii state Capitol this weekend who’s coming?"
The comment has been deleted -- but not before law enforcement took notice. The FBI issued a bulletin to other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for whomever may have posted it.
“At this time we’re not going to comment on whose account this came from, or who may have posted the threat, but we are actively looking for an individual that may have been involved,” said White.
The post was one of dozens of comments that were made as Gov. Ige, Connors and others condemned threats that erupted after the state dismantled the small wooden building at the base of Mauna Kea. That’s when a state official cut through a Hawaiian flag and inflamed tensions.
“These are disturbing,” said Connors at the Friday press conference. “These are the types of threats, these are the types of attacks that state employees are receiving, and we ask all, on all sides of this, to condemn that kind of action.”
Leaders of the Mauna Kea movement, who call themselves protectors of the mountain against the construction of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope, have said in their official website that they have been preaching non-violent peaceful protests, and that their language focuses on the harm they say they’ve received at the hands of law enforcement.
Hawaii’s capitol building was designed more than 50 years ago to make it easy for the public to visit their lawmakers, something that today is considered to be a safety liability.
Whether the post had intent behind it, White said the FBI is still taking a possible threat of a mass shooting very seriously.
“We won’t rest until we figure out who posted this threat, who said it, who was involved and if there’s any validity to the threat.”
