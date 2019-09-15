Coast Guard responds to grounded sailboat near Makapuu Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a grounded 41-foot recreational sailing vessel near Makapuu Beach.
At 11:38 p.m., Friday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Honolulu Fire Dispatch stating the Kuuliealoha II was aground.
The Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu County Police Department arrived on the scene a determined there were no injuries.
Coast Guard pollution responders were dispatched to assess the situation.
According to the Coast Guard, both fuel tanks aboard the vessel are missing because of the grounding.
There is currently no observed sheen or pollution impact at this time, and the vessel does not present a hazard to navigation.
The weather on-scene is reportedly winds of 17 mph and seas up to 3 feet.
The owner is working with the state and a private salvor to remove the vessel.
