Week 7 prep scores around the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Week seven of prep football wrapped up around the state with several teams earning much needed victories.
Here is a look at how teams fared on Friday night.
#5 Campbell (3-3-0) 45
Kapolei (3-4-0) 13
Kaiser (6-0-0) 45
Kaimuki (4-2-0) 31
#13 Leilehua (5-1-0) 34
#8 Damien (5-1-0) 26
#12 Iolani (5-1-0) 48
Waipahu (2-4-0) 14
Castle (2-3-0) 20
Radford (0-5-0) 6
#15 Roosevelt (5-0-0) 21
PAC 5 (2-3-0) 6
#10 Moanalua (5-0-0) 42
Aiea (1-5-0) 0
Konawaena (4-1-0) 48
Waiakea (0-5-0) 7
Kailua (2-4-0) 58
Buckeye Union 6
Baldwin (2-2-0) 33
Maui (1-3-0) 0
Kauai (1-3-0) 14
Waimea (2-2-0) 24
