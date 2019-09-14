Week 7 prep scores around the state

The Iolani Raider defense corrals Waipahu running back Alfred Failauga (Source: Michael Lasquero (Scoringlive))
By Kainoa Carlson | September 13, 2019 at 11:30 PM HST - Updated September 13 at 11:30 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Week seven of prep football wrapped up around the state with several teams earning much needed victories.

Here is a look at how teams fared on Friday night.

#5 Campbell (3-3-0) 45

Kapolei (3-4-0) 13

Kaiser (6-0-0) 45

Kaimuki (4-2-0) 31

#13 Leilehua (5-1-0) 34

#8 Damien (5-1-0) 26

#12 Iolani (5-1-0) 48

Waipahu (2-4-0) 14

Castle (2-3-0) 20

Radford (0-5-0) 6

#15 Roosevelt (5-0-0) 21

PAC 5 (2-3-0) 6

#10 Moanalua (5-0-0) 42

Aiea (1-5-0) 0

Konawaena (4-1-0) 48

Waiakea (0-5-0) 7

Kailua (2-4-0) 58

Buckeye Union 6

Baldwin (2-2-0) 33

Maui (1-3-0) 0

Kauai (1-3-0) 14

Waimea (2-2-0) 24

