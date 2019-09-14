Royal Caribbean to hold Honolulu auditions for singers, dancers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, aspiring singers and dancers!
Royal Caribbean International is looking for a few good stars for its cruise ship shows.
Auditions are set for this month at the Aloha Dancesport Center at 350 Ward Ave., Suite 200.
To apply, you must be 18 years or older to apply.
On audition day, dancers will learn two numbers and perform them before the casting staff. Singers will have to perform two songs from the audition repertoire, which is available here.
Applicants should also bring a current headshot and resume.
The auditions for singers are set for Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The auditions for dancers, meanwhile, are scheduled for Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, click here.
