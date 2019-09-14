Police used gas to bring 15-hour Pearl City standoff to an end

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The gunman who allegedly terrorized a Pacific Palisades neighborhood Thursday was arrested after police used gas to end the 15-hour standoff, authorities said.
Wayman Kaleo Kaua, 51, remains in police custody after being treated at a hospital for gas exposure and non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, police said.
He’s being held on two counts of first-degree attempted murder. Additional charges are also expected.
The standoff started about 8:40 a.m. after Kaua allegedly shot into the neighborhood and then aimed gunfire at police. Throughout the day, he intermittently shot into the community,
Early Friday, officers from HPD’s Specialized Services Division ― or SWAT team ― used what they called less-than-lethal gas on him.
And Kaua finally surrendered to police shortly after midnight.
On Friday, multiple bullet holes were visible in the windows of the home where the barricade situation happened and the back window of a car was shattered.
HPD is investigating how Kaua, who has 50 prior arrests ― 26 of which are felonies ― got his hands on a shotgun.
