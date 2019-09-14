Police seek tips to track down suspect in Kaimuki bank robbery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a suspect wanted in connection with a Kaimuki bank robbery this week.
Police said the incident happened Thursday about 2 p.m. at the Kaimuki Territorial Savings Bank.
They said a man entered the bank, showed a handgun and demanded money from the teller.
The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police describe the suspect as being in his late 50s, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. The suspect may have been wearing a wig.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
