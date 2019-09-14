Police: Man may have suffered a medical condition before crash on Kahekili Highway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 55-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Friday afternoon.
Honolulu police said the man may have suffered some sort of medical condition while behind the wheel which likely led to the crash.
Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the man was heading south on Kahekili Highway when his Toyota drifted over the center line. He sideswiped a 2014 Nissan pick up truck, driven by a 72-year-old man heading in the opposite direction.
The 72-year-old was uninjured. The driver of the Toyota continued on and struck a guardrail.
Emergency crews responded and the man was hospitalized in critical condition for further treatment.
Police said speed, drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.