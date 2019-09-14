No tsunami threat to Hawaii despite erroneous social media posts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is no active tsunami threat to Hawaii, and no watch or warning was ever issued Friday, a spokesperson for the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says.
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook an area north of Tonga and southwest of Samoa on Friday, according to the USGS. But that earthquake was not strong enough to generate a tsunami.
An erroneous report on social media claimed that a tsunami watch had been put into effect for Hawaii.
