No tsunami threat to Hawaii despite erroneous social media posts

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center debunked a false alert Tuesday. (Source: HNN File)
By HNN Staff | September 13, 2019 at 2:30 PM HST - Updated September 13 at 2:30 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is no active tsunami threat to Hawaii, and no watch or warning was ever issued Friday, a spokesperson for the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook an area north of Tonga and southwest of Samoa on Friday, according to the USGS. But that earthquake was not strong enough to generate a tsunami.

An erroneous report on social media claimed that a tsunami watch had been put into effect for Hawaii.

