Kiko strengthens into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Hurricane Center is now tracking Hurricane Kiko, which intensified rapidly Saturday in the eastern North Pacific.
The center said at 11 a.m. Saturday, Kiko was centered about 730 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and was moving to the west at 12 miles per hour.
Kiko had maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour with higher gusts.
Forecasters expect Kiko to continue strengthening over the weekend, and then will maintain intensity Sunday night and Monday before starting to weaken Tuesday, when it is expected to move into slightly cooler waters and increasing westerly shear.
Kiko is expected to weaken into a tropical depression around the middle of next week, still far from the Hawaiian islands. Under the current forecast, it should have no direct impact on the state.
Meanwhile, forecasters at the National Weather Service forecast office in Honolulu are tracking two disturbances in waters south of Hawaii. Both of them currently have a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.
