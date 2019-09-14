Forecast: More showers, higher humidity heading into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trough of low pressure to the north of the state is disrupting our trade winds while an area of enhanced moisture is forecast to move from east to west over the islands. An upper disturbance will also be approaching from the north, adding some instability to the mix. What this all means is that we’re looking at an increase in showers over the islands, especially for windward and mauka areas. The unstable conditions could also result in afternoon thunderstorms for the leeward areas of Maui and the Big Island over the weekend.