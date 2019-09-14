Forecast: More showers, higher humidity heading into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trough of low pressure to the north of the state is disrupting our trade winds while an area of enhanced moisture is forecast to move from east to west over the islands. An upper disturbance will also be approaching from the north, adding some instability to the mix. What this all means is that we’re looking at an increase in showers over the islands, especially for windward and mauka areas. The unstable conditions could also result in afternoon thunderstorms for the leeward areas of Maui and the Big Island over the weekend.
Looking ahead, the area of high moisture should be moving off to the west, and the upper low should weaken, which should mean drier weather as we start the new work week. Trade winds should also increase a bit by Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure should build back in and bring in more stable conditions by the middle of the week.
Surf will still be on the quiet side for the weekend. We could get a small long period northwest swell filling in late Saturday into Sunday. A slight bump in south is expected to arrive Tuesday, but waves are expected to remain below advisory levels. No marine warnings are currently posted.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.