Body of missing fisherman recovered from Koloa coastline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body of a 63-year-old man who went missing over the weekend was recovered along a rocky shoreline in Koloa on Thursday, the Kauai Police Department says.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was last seen around midnight on Saturday.
Police officials believe he went fishing in an area near Allerton Garden. When he did not return home by Wednesday, his landlord reported him missing, according to police.
His body was discovered in a rocky coastal area near the garden at around 2 p.m. Thursday.
“We are deeply saddened by the circumstances of this individual’s death, and we extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” said Chief of Police Todd Raybuck. “Ocean conditions can be very unpredictable. We urge everyone to be cognizant of the dangers of fishing from shore, especially in isolated areas.”
An autopsy is pending, though police officials say foul play is not suspected in the man’s death.
