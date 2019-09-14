4 arrested in connection with apparent carjacking at HNL airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Four people were arrested Friday morning in connection with an attempted carjacking at Honolulu’s airport.
One person was released without charges after the incident in the Terminal 2 parking structure.
Officials say Victor Gascon arrested and booked for Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Kidnapping and first-degree robbery.
Suspect Noah Briones was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and a drug offense. He has been released pending investigation.
And Ashtyn Joseph faces charges of contempt of court, and drug violations.
The investigation is being handled by the Attorney General’s Office.
