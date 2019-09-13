14-year NFL vet Olin Kreutz nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawai’i native Olin Kreutz was announced as one of 122 players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Kreutz played 14 seasons in the NFL at center-- his legendary career started as a member of the Chicago Bears.
The former St.Louis Crusaders garnered All-American honors at the University of Washington, and was selected 64th overall in the third round of the 1998 draft.
In his 13 seasons with the Bears, he was named to the Pro Bowl six times with a first-team All-Pro selection in 2006 and a second-team distinction in 2005.
Kreutz’s 191 games as a Bear rank second in Bears history to long snapper Patrick Mannelly, while his 183 starts are one behind all-time Bears leader Walter Payton.
The 122 players will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in early January.
The finalists will then be presented to the selection committee the day prior to the Super Bowl.
