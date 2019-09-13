Warriors look to stay undefeated in Emerald City against #23 Washington

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i football team opens the season with its third consecutive Pac-12 opponent after defeating Arizona and Oregon State.
The Warriors will invade the Emerald City for a showdown with #23 Washington.
The Warriors and Huskies have met five previous times with UW holding a slight 3-2 advantage.
School officials believe over 60,000 fans will pack Husky Stadium for Saturday’s game, an environment Kaleen Hicks and the rest of the Warrior football team is ready to embrace.
“I think were very excited and we’re very eager," said Hicks after Tuesday’s practice. "We’re coming into a house with a good school and a good program, I think we’re all hungry, and this is one of the biggest games so far.”
Although the Warriors are currently 2-0 against PAC-12 teams with wins against Arizona, and Oregon S, head coach Nick Rolovich believes the Huskies present a different challenge then anything they’ve seen.
“They’re not stupid," said Nick Rolovich. “They know that Washington has been better then Arizona and Oregon St. in the PAC-12, and this is going to be on the road-- it’s loud, its wet, but I think this team will handle it well."
The current Warrior roster boosts a plethora of starters on every unit on the field, an defensive coordinator Corey Batoon believes the team’s experience will help with continuity while on the road.
“We’ve taken practices on the road five or six times,” said Batoon. "I don’t expect a big departure from what we’re about--we’ve got a pretty veteran team and they know how we travel.”
Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald currently ranks No. 3 in total offense (419.5), No. 4 in passing (399.5) and passing TDs (8).
Wide receivers Cedric Byrd is No. 2 in receiving yards (142.5) and No. 3 in receptions (10.5) while JoJo Ward is the nation’s leader in receiving TDs (5).
Despite the proficiency of the Warrior offense through the first two games of the season, McDonald says the unit continues to improve and is ready for a battle against the nationally ranked Huskies.
“We’re not going in there with cocky heads,” said McDonald. "We’re going in there with the mindset to work, the mindset to play a full game against a good football team.”
Kickoff between the Huskies and Warriors is set for 1:30 P.M. Hawai’i time and will be broadcast live on the PAC-12 Network.
