18 Wahine down West Virginia 3-1, move to 7-0

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 18 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team overcame a slow start before rolling to a four set win over West Virginia, 18-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12 on the opening night of the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Volleyball Challenge.
UH’s Amber Igiede and Brooke Van Sickle both notched career-highs with 14 kills apiece to lead the Rainbow Wahine on Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Freshman sensation Igied hit .458 with just three errors on 24 attempts. She also contributed a match-high six blocks (one solo).
Junior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle hit .414 (14-2-29) and was one of three Wahine players to notch double-doubles in the match.
Setter Bailey Choy recorded 20 assists with 14 digs and a service ace while Norene Iosia dished out 24 assists with 14 digs and two service aces.
Wahine outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen landed on the foot of Briana Lynch under the net, both players left the match and did not return.
The Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Volleyball Challenge continues on Friday as Hawai’i takes on Utah Valley at 7:00 pm.
