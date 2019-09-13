Suspect arrested following deadly stabbing in Waipahu

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a suspect was arrested after a man was stabbed to death late Thursday.
According to officials, the 27-year-old victim was stabbed around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Kuhaulua Street and Apii Street.
The suspect, described as a man in his 20s, and the victim got into an argument before the suspect allegedly stabbed him the upper torso, police said.
The suspect was arrested on Apii Street about 10 minutes after the stabbing.
It's unclear what the two were arguing about.
Authorities said the two men knew each other.
This story will be updated.
