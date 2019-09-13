Sunrise Open House: Homes in Nuuanu, Punchbowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re looking at homes under $715,000 in the Nuuanu and Punchbowl areas.
Let’s start in Pauoa Valley.
This three-bedroom, one-bath home is listed $50,000 its appraised value.
There’s a chandelier in the dining area to give this move-in ready home an elegant touch.
You’re just minutes away from parks, schools and the freeway.
Listed at $549,000.
Check it out for yourself at the open house this Sunday!
Moving to Prospect Street.
This two-bedroom, two-bath unit is cool, breezy and quiet, right on the hillside of Punchbowl.
Enjoy beautiful mountain views in this tucked away unit.
Listed at $615,000 with a $911 monthly maintenance fee.
And finally, we’re looking at this single family home in Nuuanu.
This 5,600-square-foot lot features a three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home with a flowing stream in back of the property.
Possibilities are endless. Upgrade to make it your own or leave the home as is.
The land value alone is above the listing price of $710,000.
If you’re looking for your dream home, get out to an open house today!
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.