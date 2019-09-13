State: Upside down flag over Capitol building was a mistake, not a message

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you were in Downtown Honolulu on Friday morning, you might have caught it: An upside down U.S. flag flying over the state Capitol building.
A flag flown upside down signals distress.
But in this case, the flag’s placement wasn’t a message, it was a mistake.
State deputy sheriffs raise and lower the flag over the state Capitol building each day. And on Friday morning, they accidentally raised it the wrong way, according to a Public Safety spokeswoman.
She said it was corrected as soon as it was noticed.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.