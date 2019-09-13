State: Upside down flag over Capitol building was a mistake, not a message

State: Upside down flag over Capitol building was a mistake, not a message
Resident Wayne Goo captured this image of an upside down flag at the state Capitol building on Friday morning. (Source: (Image: Wayne Goo))
By HNN Staff | September 13, 2019 at 1:40 PM HST - Updated September 13 at 1:40 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you were in Downtown Honolulu on Friday morning, you might have caught it: An upside down U.S. flag flying over the state Capitol building.

A flag flown upside down signals distress.

But in this case, the flag’s placement wasn’t a message, it was a mistake.

State deputy sheriffs raise and lower the flag over the state Capitol building each day. And on Friday morning, they accidentally raised it the wrong way, according to a Public Safety spokeswoman.

She said it was corrected as soon as it was noticed.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.