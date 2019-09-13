A smelly corpse flower is getting ready to bloom at Foster Botanical Garden

HONOLULU, HAWAII (Hawaii News Now) — The stinky, smelly corpse flower at Foster Botanical Garden is getting ready to bloom.
The botanical garden’s corpse flower — Amorphophallus titanum — could bloom as early as Sunday, and the facility is planning to stay open late on Sunday and Monday to give people extra opportunities to take in the overwhelming smell.
Rather than closing at 4 p.m., the garden will be open until 6 p.m. on both days, city officials say.
Corpse flowers are named for their pungent odor, which has been described as resembling that of a rotting corpse. The strong smell is given off to attract pollinators, such as insects, which often feed on dead animals.
The potency of the odor will increase from the time the flower starts blooming in the afternoon to the middle of the night and then slowly tapering off into the morning, at which point the flower will start to close up again.
