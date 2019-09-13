Police: Florida cell phone store was really a drug distribution center

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Boost Mobile store in Clay County, Fla., is closed after investigators discovered it was really a distribution center for illegal drugs, including heroin and meth, WCJB reported.
Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said employees were selling drugs during normal business hours to people acting like phone buyers.
The store on Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg was shut down Wednesday by Clay County deputies.
More than a dozen people were arrested, and the drugs were confiscated.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has not been able to contact an owner.
