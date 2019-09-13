Alleged Pearl City gunman was convicted following similar standoff in 1998

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 51-year-old suspect at the center of an hours-long standoff in Pacific Palisades on Thursday was involved in a similar incident 20 years ago.
Police sources identified the suspect in Thursday’s standoff as Wayman Kaleo Kaua.
Records show Kaua was released in March after completing a 20-year prison term for attempted manslaughter and felony firearm charges.
That conviction stems from a 22-hour standoff with police in October 1998.
His wife at the time was one of his hostages, and the incident in Pearl City ended when Kaua was shot by a police.
Kaua was originally sentenced to life in prison, with a chance of parole. But a federal court later changed his sentence to 20 years.
Kaua served the full term and was released.
