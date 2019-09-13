Alleged Pearl City gunman was convicted following similar standoff in 1998

Alleged Pearl City gunman was convicted following similar standoff in 1998
By HNN Staff | September 12, 2019 at 5:45 PM HST - Updated September 12 at 5:49 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 51-year-old suspect at the center of an hours-long standoff in Pacific Palisades on Thursday was involved in a similar incident 20 years ago.

Police sources identified the suspect in Thursday’s standoff as Wayman Kaleo Kaua.

In 1998, Wayman Kaua was convicted following a 22-hour standoff with police.
Records show Kaua was released in March after completing a 20-year prison term for attempted manslaughter and felony firearm charges.

That conviction stems from a 22-hour standoff with police in October 1998.

His wife at the time was one of his hostages, and the incident in Pearl City ended when Kaua was shot by a police.

Kaua was originally sentenced to life in prison, with a chance of parole. But a federal court later changed his sentence to 20 years.

Kaua served the full term and was released.

