Judge sentences man to prison for Waiahole double-fatal crash

Judge sentences man to prison for Waiahole double-fatal crash
HPD mug shot of Joshua Thompson in 2016. (Source: Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff | September 13, 2019 at 8:59 AM HST - Updated September 13 at 9:20 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state judge on Thursday sentenced a man convicted in a 2016 double-fatal crash.

Joshua Thompson was sentenced to four years in prison for two counts of second-degree negligent homicide.

He had been facing five years for each offense.

[Read more: Loved ones identify 2 killed in Waiahole head-on crash]

Thompson was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when it crossed the center line and hit a red Corvette in Waiahole.

Mark Matsushima, 55, and his passenger Sefilina Gray, 33, were both killed in the crash.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.