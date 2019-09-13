Judge sentences man to prison for Waiahole double-fatal crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state judge on Thursday sentenced a man convicted in a 2016 double-fatal crash.
Joshua Thompson was sentenced to four years in prison for two counts of second-degree negligent homicide.
He had been facing five years for each offense.
Thompson was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when it crossed the center line and hit a red Corvette in Waiahole.
Mark Matsushima, 55, and his passenger Sefilina Gray, 33, were both killed in the crash.
