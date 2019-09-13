Hot and humid conditions with enhanced showers for the state this weekend

A ridge just north of the state is cutting off the trade winds; a weakened high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce light to moderate trade winds across the region into the weekend. Deeper moisture will move northward out of the tropics through the weekend as an upper level low approaches the islands from the east. Expect additional clouds and enhanced shower activity spreading across the state from Friday night through Monday. Drier trends are forecast by the middle of next week. Confidence is good for this cloudy and wetter than normal weekend forecast. A return to more typical windward and mauka showers is forecast for all islands by Tuesday.