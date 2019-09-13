Delays in prosecution prompts judge to dismiss charge against accused killer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of stabbing his neighbor to death at a YMCA last year has had his murder charge dismissed because of multiple delays in the prosecution.
In August, Robert Midel allegedly confronted Ryan Cavalear in the hallway at the Pali YMCA.
Police said Midel stabbed the 35-year-old several times in the head and neck. Cavalear was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he later died.
On Wednesday, a judge agreed that the prosecution’s delays were excessive and dismissed the case.
Cavalear was a decorated veteran with two young children. His family is devastated at the news.
“I again balled my heart out and cried and cried and cried,” said Cavalear’s sister, Ritamarie McReynolds. “It just feels like he keeps dying and something keeps happening that he just can’t rest.”
Prosecutors told her that Midel may be released before they start the case over again.
Prosecutors did not respond to a request for comment.
