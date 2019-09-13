Another large brush fire ignites along Kunia plains

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are responding to another large brush fire in an area near the Kunia Loa Ridge Farmlands.
A spokesperson for the Honolulu Fire Department says 13 units and 32 firefighters are working to contain the flames, and smoke could be seen from miles away.
Flames were first reported just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and firefighters were on scene by about 3:50 p.m.
The spokesperson for the fire department was not able to provide an estimated size of the fire, saying only that it was sizable. No structures are threatened at this time.
This story will be updated.
