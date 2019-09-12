Wanted Wednesday: $20K bench warrant issued for man who violated probation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Shane Kong is wanted by Honolulu Police and CrimeStoppers for failing to comply with terms of his probation.
There is a $20,000 bench warrant out for his arrest.
Kong was stopped by an officer in 2015 after a traffic violation in the Ward area. The officer found the moped Kong was driving was reported stolen a month before.
Kong was arrested and booked for Unauthorized Control of Propelled Vehicle.
He has 12 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or click here to submit a tip. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Meanwhile, Honolulu police have confirmed that Patrick Aceret-O’Sullivan, previously featured on Hawaii News Now’s Wanted Wednesday on Aug. 28, has been arrested.
He was recently taken into custody after failing to appear for an arraignment and plea hearing on Aug. 12.
He ran into trouble with the law after stealing a Fendi bag from the Saks Fifth Avenue Waikiki store.
