Trade Winds winding down, temps still up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scattered clouds drifting along with the trade winds; which will mean continued windward and mauka showers thru Saturday with lots of sunshine for most of the state; the leeward side of Hawaii island will also see some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers.
Looking towards the weekend, we’ve already started to see the trade winds diminish and we will lose them by the weekend. Clouds and shower will favor winward and mauka areas overnight into early Friday. We’ve got moisture moving up from the tropics this weekend enhancing shower activity across the state. Light trades from early Saturday thru the first half of the week; forcast high about 93 degrees, but it will feel quite a bit warmer. Lots of sunscreen and keep hydrated.
Surf is quieting down for now, with generally flat conditions for north and west shores, and decreasing surf for east shores as the trade wind speeds decrease. A small bump is possible for north and west shores as we head into the end of the work week, with some small south swells as well.
