Trade Winds winding down, temps still up

Looking towards the weekend, we’ve already started to see the trade winds diminish and we will lose them by the weekend. Clouds and shower will favor winward and mauka areas overnight into early Friday. We’ve got moisture moving up from the tropics this weekend enhancing shower activity across the state. Light trades from early Saturday thru the first half of the week; forcast high about 93 degrees, but it will feel quite a bit warmer. Lots of sunscreen and keep hydrated.