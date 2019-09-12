Suspected shooter in Ala Moana killing makes initial court appearance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old man in a parking lot at Ala Moana Center over the weekend made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday.
Wearing a blue shirt and a white bandage that spanned the length of his jaw, 23-year-old Kapono Joseph Miranda stood next to his attorney for about a minute and a half as a judge confirmed his $1 million bond.
Cell phone video taken on the night of the shooting shows the victim, Alan Jennings, had his hands up when a gun was pointed at him at close range.
When the gunman pulls the trigger, victim Alan Jennings can be seen turning to run. The gunman then fires again, the video shows.
Jennings collapsed a short time later and died from a chest wound. Hawaii News Now obtained the video and decided to release portions of it after witnesses reported that Jennings was not aggressive toward the alleged shooter.
Court documents showed Miranda had tried to claim that he was the victim when police arrived on scene.
“You guys chasing the wrong guy," Miranda told officers after they located him, according to the documents, which also said Miranda had a bloody mouth from being punched by another man.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.