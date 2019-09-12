Police respond to Pearl City barricade situation; shots fired

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are on the scene at a home in Pacific Palisades after shots were fired.
Police responded to the home on Apoepoe Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Police sources said it appears to have started with an argument, eventually leading to shots being fired from the balcony.
It’s not clear if there are any injuries.
Authorities have shut down Komo Mai Drive at Apoepoe Street, Aamanu Street and Awahiwa Street as police investigate. A bus route is reportedly being affected due to the road closure.
Details are still limited at this time.
A Hawaii News Now crew is on scene and is gathering more information.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.