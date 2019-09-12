Police respond to Pearl City barricade situation; shots fired

Honolulu police are blocking roads in Pacific Palisades for an investigation. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 12, 2019 at 9:28 AM HST - Updated September 12 at 10:23 AM

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are on the scene at a home in Pacific Palisades after shots were fired.

Police responded to the home on Apoepoe Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police sources said it appears to have started with an argument, eventually leading to shots being fired from the balcony.

It’s not clear if there are any injuries.

Authorities have shut down Komo Mai Drive at Apoepoe Street, Aamanu Street and Awahiwa Street as police investigate. A bus route is reportedly being affected due to the road closure.

Details are still limited at this time.

Police on scene of Pacific Palisades home

