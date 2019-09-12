Oahu elementary school warns parents of ‘stranger danger’ incident

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu elementary school is warning parents of a "stranger danger" incident that reportedly happened Wednesday morning.
Royal Elementary School sent a letter home to parents saying two female students were approached by a man while walking to school.
It happened at around 7:20 a.m., the letter said.
The man allegedly followed them to Queen Emma Street and tried to grab them, but school officials said no physical activity was actually made.
The Honolulu Police Department was notified and an investigation is now underway.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.