‘Never Forget:’ Hawaii remembers thousands killed in Sept. 11 attacks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Men and women in uniform stood in formation in Downtown Honolulu Wednesday afternoon in memory of the thousands of victims killed in terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and into a field in Pennsylvania. At least 9 victims had Hawaii ties.
It’s been 18 years, but many say they can recall the tragedy like it was yesterday.
“I was at home and I was sleeping and my dad called me up and he said Roy turn on the TV. Something terrible is happening. And that’s how I got first wind of what was going on,” Honolulu managing director Roy Amemiya said.
Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves was on a plane when the towers were struck.
“I was actually on a business trip, a fire conference on the East Coast in South Carolina, and we were flying back to Honolulu and they put us down in Dallas and they didn’t tell us why,” he recalled. “On the tarmac, no planes were moving so I ended up staying in Dallas for three days.”
Others stopped by to pay their respects.
“I’m not a New Yorker or anything but I always give my condolences and I always honor them. I will never never forget this,” said Virginia Costa.
A remembrance ceremony was also held on the Big Island. Hawaii county firefighters ran through the streets of Downtown Hilo as a tribute to the fallen heroes of 9/11.
On Maui, officials honored those who lost their lives in events at the Kahului Fire Station and at the Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas.
“The tragedy of so many lives cut short is beyond words. We must never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice, survivors who mourn their loss and the heroes who risked their lives to save tens of thousands of lives,” said Maui county mayor Mike Victorino.
And on Kauai, first responders gathered at the Lihue Civic Center.
Governor David Ige has ordered all flags to fly at half staff in memory of those killed.
Congress has designated September 11th of each year as Patriot Day.
