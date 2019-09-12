MFD: Welders accidentally spark brush fire in Central Maui

CENTRAL MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Fire investigators say a brush fire off Maui Veterans Highway near the Central Maui Baseyard was an accident.
MFD said welders were working on piping at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. They say slag, a by-product of metal, was thrown from the area. Welders tried to put out the fire with extinguishers, but were unsuccessful.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished it about two hours later. In all, an estimated two acres of brush burned.
No injuries were reported.
