Maui police investigating early-morning shooting in Kahului

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a shooting in Kahului early Thursday.
According to Wendy Osher of MauiNow.com, the shooting happened near the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue and Hoohana Street, near Jack in the Box.
A heavy police presence is on the scene.
No deaths have been reported, but police are still investigating.
Hawaii News Now has also reached out to the Maui Police Department for further details.
This story will be updated.
