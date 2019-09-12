Maui police investigate deadly crash in a Kahului parking lot

KAHULUI, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) -Maui police are investigating a deadly crash in a Kahului parking lot Wednesday evening.
The crash happened outside of Ross and the old Safeway, a spokesperson for the Maui Police Department confirms. Photos from Maui Now show police officers staging a crime scene.
At least four vehicles were involved. Authorities believe one vehicle crashed into parked cars.
It’s not known what caused the collision or how many victims there are at this time.
Maui police say they hope to release additional information.
This story will be updated.
