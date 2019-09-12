Makers of CBD products respond to findings of HNN investigation

As part of an investigation, Hawaii News Now had seven CBD products purchased in the islands tested at two separate labs.
The tests found that potency of cannabidiol in the products wasn’t the same as what was on the label in every single case.
Tests also showed potentially dangerous additions in some products, including traces of fungus and bacteria. One product even had an illegal amount of THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its high.
The responses from the companies that produced the products are below:
As a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products, Global Widget takes all quality issues raised seriously and investigates every quality concern thoroughly. In this case, Global Widget was not provided with a batch number to check our retains; however, it is always possible that one individual gummy within a batch is outside the stated label amount for potency. Global Widget is committed to ensuring that all its products are accurately represented by the label and that is why Global Widget manufactures pursuant to cGMP; has every batch tested by an outside third-party laboratory; and provides the potency test results directly to the consumer via the QR code on every product label.
― Kevin Collins, co-CEO and co-founder, Global Widget, LLC
CBD HEMP DIRECT maintains current Certificates of Analysis (COA) for every industrial hemp cbd flower product pursuant to Nevada NRS 557 and the Agricultural Act of 2018. All strains of CBD flowers undergo an ag dept. sanctioned pre-harvest potency test and complete full panel analysis (potency, terpenes, microbials, moisture, pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins) performed by an Independent Testing Laboratory.
There's always a possibility that cannabinoid levels could naturally change over time and vary between testing laboratories.
Considering the sample in question passed all safety tests, any sample now failing a mycotoxin panel POST-PACKAGING, could indicate that improper handling (usually from the movement of mass-mail) or added humidity from climate change (Desert NV to Island HI) played a factor.
― CBD Hemp Direct
Unfortunately, I do not have the batch number for the product you tested on the testing report you provided. We have recently went away from PSI labs and are now using Proverde labs for our batch testing.
The industry standard is generally +or- 10% however it is our goal to make our products as close as possible to the listed mg level. Obviously, it benefits us nothing if our products are not effective.
CBD can degrade over time as it sits on the shelf so generally we shoot to have our products come out a little over the advertised mg amount; however, 240 mg in a 300 mg bottle is highly unusual.
― Adam Congdon, executive account manager at Pure Stasis CBD
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.