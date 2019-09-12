Makers of CBD products respond to findings of HNN investigation

As a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products, Global Widget takes all quality issues raised seriously and investigates every quality concern thoroughly. In this case, Global Widget was not provided with a batch number to check our retains; however, it is always possible that one individual gummy within a batch is outside the stated label amount for potency. Global Widget is committed to ensuring that all its products are accurately represented by the label and that is why Global Widget manufactures pursuant to cGMP; has every batch tested by an outside third-party laboratory; and provides the potency test results directly to the consumer via the QR code on every product label.