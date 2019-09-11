Lighter trades, with a muggy and warm weekend looming

Trade wind speeds are decreasing as we head toward the end of the work week, but low clouds and showers will still favor windward and mauka areas. The leeward side of Hawaii island will also see some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers.
It’s still shaping up to be a warm and uncomfortably humid weekend with lighter winds and a surface trough just to the south of the islands, drawing up deeper tropical moisture. There’s still some uncertainty over the actual background wind flow, but if the trough veers the winds more southerly, we could get some locally heavy afternoon downpours. Longer term, surface troughs are expected to remain just to the south and west of the islands, which could mean an extended stay of light east to southeast winds.
Surf is quieting down for now, with generally flat conditions for north and west shores, and decreasing surf for east shores as the trade wind speeds decrease. A small bump is possible for north and west shores as we head into the end of the work week, with some small south swells as well.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.