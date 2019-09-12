‘The kids we work with are special’: Iolani’s Look, reflects on 200th win

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In his 29 years at the helm of the Iolani football program, Raider head coach Wendell Look has made a career of mentoring young men while winning football games in the process.
Look has led the Iolani Raiders to 8 Division II state championships, and this past weekend achieved another milestone.
Iolani defeated the Kailua Surfriders 40-13 on Sept. 6, to give Look his 200th career victory as a head coach.
Look is just the second prep coach in Hawai’i history to achieve 200 wins.
“I never imagined I’d be around this long,” said Look. “The kids we work with are awesome and they’re special. We don’t make millions of dollars like college coaches, but to see your players go on and excel in what they chose to do, gives me a lot of satisfaction.”
Look is the states second all-time winning-est coach behind St. Louis’s Cal Lee, and last season surpassed Waianae legend Larry Ginoza.
Raiders senior running back Brock Hedani believes the lessons coach Look preaches to the team go far beyond the just the football field.
“Coach Look’s philosophy is greater then football," said Hedani. "He shows us how to be men, in the class room and how to always have a positive impact on our school.”
After nearly 30 seasons Look says its the kids and the school that keep him coming back.
Look also feels an indelible responsibility to carry on the legacy of those that came before.
“We have to continue the legacy that Father Bray and Coach Hamada established," said Look. "Its our responsibility to carry on what they built.”
This latest achievement gives Look, one of the all-time great coaching careers in prep history--but he doesn’t plan to stop coaching anytime soon.
“Everybody asks me that," said Look. "I think when the time comes-- I’m going to know.”
