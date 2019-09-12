Kapiolani Medical Center’s chief canine officer embarks on a new journey

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children’s hospital dog Winnie is leaving her post as Chief Canine Officer.
She and her handler, pediatric psychologist Dr. Wendi Major, are moving to the Pacific Northwest. For years, Winnie provided comfort to pediatric patients.
“Winnie has had such a positive impact not only on our pediatric patients and their families by helping to provide comfort and promote healing, but on our staff and the community as well, Kapiolani CEO Martha Smith said in a news release.
The hospital says another dog from Assistance Dogs of Hawaii and a new handler will take over once training is complete.
Winnie’s last day is Sept. 13. After that, she and her handler will head to Portland, Oregon where they’ll continue to care for children and families at Metropolitan Pediatrics.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.