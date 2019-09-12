High profile attorney threatens to sue over ‘vicious’ TMT rumors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attorney Michael Green is representing a couple that’s threatening to sue people who are spreading rumors that Gov. Ige has financial ties to the Thirty Meter Telescope.
The Governor strongly denies the online allegations. Social media posts claim documents show that Gov. Ige has financial ties to TMT, and that amounts to bribery and a conflict of interest.
However it’s unclear who started the allegations.
TMT paid $3 million to Private Security Group run by Charles Long since 2015 for security at its construction site at Mauna Kea.
Long’s wife, Melanie, is the owner of the property management company for Ige’s personal home. Green says the rumors could lead to a defamation lawsuit and he believes anger over Mauna Kea has become vicious.
“Protest, everyone has a right to do that, but don’t be so vile so vicious to do something to this husband and his wife and their family,” said Green, Long’s attorney. The high profile attorney does not represent the Ige’s.
He says the damage has already been done.
"The Ige's do not have any financial relationship with TMT. They contracted Pacific International Realty, Inc. to manage the home they have rented out," said Ige's office.
“Any suggestion of a connection between this property management contract and TMT is utterly without merit,” the statement added.
