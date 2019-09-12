Forecast: Lighter trades and higher humidity on the way

It’s still shaping up to be a warm and uncomfortably humid weekend with lighter winds and a surface trough just to the south of the islands, drawing up deeper tropical moisture. There’s still some uncertainty over the actual background wind flow, but if the trough veers the winds more southerly, we could get some locally heavy afternoon downpours. Longer term, surface troughs are expected to remain just to the south and west of the islands, which could mean an extended stay of light east to southeast winds.