Crews to begin removing Navatek II near the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Navatek II will soon be no more.
Work to dispose of the large catamaran at the start of Waikiki is beginning. Crews installed a fence Wednesday near the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor so work cold begin.
The state says it will charge the owner for the work, along with the other fees. Removal work is expected to cost about $49,000.
The tour catamaran — which was once featured in the movie Jurassic Park — was impounded earlier this year after its mainland owners failed to pay mooring dues.
For the last few months, the vessel has sat on the side of the harbor with some residents calling it an eyesore.
Work will likely wrap up in about a week.
