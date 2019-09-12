Arrests made as crews conduct homeless sweeps in Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews converged on Kakaako to conduct a homeless sweep on Thursday morning.
The sweep, which started around 1:30 a.m., happened in the area of Ilalo Street, near Kakaako Gateway Park, a hot spot for campers for several years.
The City and County of Honolulu said it's enforcing its sidewalk nuisance and stored property ordinances.
Honolulu police said they've also arrested eight people for warrants.
Crews are also planning to clear areas in Waimanalo, Mililani and Kahala throughout the day.
This story will be updated.
