Woman from Austria, 19, injured while hiking on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman vacationing on the Valley Isle was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after falling on a popular hiking trail.
The Maui Fire Department says the 19-year-old visitor from Austria was on a designated Iao Valley State Park trail.
Around 1:30 p.m., she reportedly fell backwards about five feet and hit the back of her head. Officials said she initially lost consciousness and started to bleed.
The woman who she was with hiked 20 minutes to get cell reception to call 911.
By the time crews responded, the woman had regained consciousness. She was then taken to the hospital in serious condition for further treatment.
