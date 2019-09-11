Suspect sought after apparent shooting at bus stop in Wahiawa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating after an apparent shooting at a bus stop in Wahiawa on Wednesday morning.
Authorities said a man was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle after sustaining what was reported as a gunshot wound. He was to be transferred to the Queen’s Medical Center.
The incident happened about 11 a.m. at a bus stop on California Avenue near Dole Road.
Police have blocked off the area and are searching for the suspect. Several area schools are also reported to be on lockdown.
It’s not clear what led up to the confrontation.
This story will be updated.
